Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRNX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 124,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

