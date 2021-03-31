AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Decreased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,731 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in AT&T were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. 1,015,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. The stock has a market cap of $216.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

