LHT (LHT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $134,204.14 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005737 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

