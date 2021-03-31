Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) PT at $31.20

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

