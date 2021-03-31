Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $26.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.55.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $24.49. 1,066,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,132. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

