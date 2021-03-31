Nucleus Vision Trading 39.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $46.80 million and $3.67 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.67 or 0.00637389 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 5,973.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00018640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

