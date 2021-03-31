Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QBIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 162,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,850. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Q BioMed has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.10.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy.

