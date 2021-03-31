Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Up 74.4% in March

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:PBBGF remained flat at $$6.85 on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.85.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

