JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.68

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 38382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

JBS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

