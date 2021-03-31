Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.65

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.65 and last traded at $70.72, with a volume of 2314961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.11.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

