Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Short Interest Update

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS ROGFF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 47,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,369. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Get Roxgold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROGFF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roxgold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.36.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.