Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,335,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,069. Chewy has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $12,946,576.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,637,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,279,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.