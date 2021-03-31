Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Price Target at $61.23

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of WELL traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,597. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 177.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Welltower by 12.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 625,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $3,069,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

