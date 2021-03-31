Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $1.61 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Beacon has a market cap of $841,123.01 and $4,852.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00002724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001625 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000102 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

