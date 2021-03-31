Brokerages Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Target Price at $19.93

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.78. 6,310,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.