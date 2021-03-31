Investors Purchase Large Volume of Snap-on Call Options (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 948 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.

Shares of SNA traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.74. 453,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $233.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.14 and a 200-day moving average of $177.43.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.