Essex Property Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 904 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,122% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.

NYSE ESS traded down $6.28 on Wednesday, reaching $271.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,491. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.06.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

