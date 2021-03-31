Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE NYV traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. 4,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 alerts:

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.