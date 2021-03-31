Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of BHP Group Call Options (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 21,269 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 480% compared to the typical volume of 3,667 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $69.39. 1,938,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,427. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

