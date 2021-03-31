Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.29 on Wednesday, hitting $2,065.83. The stock had a trading volume of 94,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,071.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,794.56. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,079.81 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

