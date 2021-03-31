Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $193.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.88.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $186.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.02. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.