PENG Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. PENG has a market cap of $463,394.82 and $5.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006223 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 132% against the dollar and now trades at $385.90 or 0.00653287 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00024791 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002258 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,487,136,834 coins and its circulating supply is 7,853,668,471 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PENGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.