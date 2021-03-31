BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives $7.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 1,561,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $394.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $90,214 in the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.