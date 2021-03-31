Swerve (SWRV) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Swerve token can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002726 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00061343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.00319482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00815724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00083707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 13,210,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,509,538 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

