Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Price Target at $9.43

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,800,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 927,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Range Resources by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,492. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.