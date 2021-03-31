Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Expands By 52.6%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS OJSCY remained flat at $$6.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

