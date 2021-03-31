ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ITVPY stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880. ITV has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

