Berman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

NYSE T traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. 1,143,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

