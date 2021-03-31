First National Bank of Omaha Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $32.38 on Wednesday, reaching $2,078.85. 54,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,136. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,059.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,787.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,075.08 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,083.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

