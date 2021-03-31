Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $55.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. 2,064,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.56%.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 261.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.