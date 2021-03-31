Brokerages Set Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Target Price at $5.50

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Nokia alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.96. 18,497,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,815,820. Nokia has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.