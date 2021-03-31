Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $0.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Bombardier from $0.55 to $0.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lowered Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.78. 4,827,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

