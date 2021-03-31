Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $143.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.