Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.93. 210,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,360. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average of $139.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

