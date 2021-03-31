HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.0 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$58.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

