Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Expands By 104.4%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the February 28th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.8 days.

Shares of DNACF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. DeNA has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Get DeNA alerts:

DNACF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DeNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.