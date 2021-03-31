Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Orica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OCLDY remained flat at $$10.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 549. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Orica has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

