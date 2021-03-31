Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Trimmed by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.82. 152,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,211. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.07 and a 12-month high of $188.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

