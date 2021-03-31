Analysts Set Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT at $119.83

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.83.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.72. The stock had a trading volume of 302,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,068. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.17. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after acquiring an additional 721,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $211,897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

