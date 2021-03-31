Frax Reaches One Day Volume of $6.64 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $112.77 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 516,667.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.00317495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00815715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00082929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00031158 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 112,291,740 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

