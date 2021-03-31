Analysts Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price at $23.95

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.95.

Several research firms recently commented on WEN. Wedbush dropped their price target on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,819. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 326,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,775 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

