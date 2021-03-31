Zacks: Analysts Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

Shares of AEM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,861. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

