Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%.

Orbital Energy Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 4,767,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,337. The firm has a market cap of $282.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. Orbital Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OEG shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

