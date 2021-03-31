908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MASS traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 357,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,772. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.96.

Several analysts have commented on MASS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

