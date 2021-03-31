Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

Shares of LULU traded down $10.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,496. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $177.77 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.69.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

