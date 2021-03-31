Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $10.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.71. 4,923,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,772. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.69.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

