Lattice Semiconductor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 568 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 816% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $252,339.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,261 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,720 shares of company stock worth $6,495,518 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,900,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter.

LSCC stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,898. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.24, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

