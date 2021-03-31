Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%.

NASDAQ:OSMT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 36,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,326. The company has a market cap of $203.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

