Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 436 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.02. The company had a trading volume of 128,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,000. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.80. The stock has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

