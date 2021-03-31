Andrew Barnard Sells 2,255 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Shares of TSE FFH traded down C$7.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$548.55. 49,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,054. The company has a market cap of C$14.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of C$319.37 and a 1 year high of C$560.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$521.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$448.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The company had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 48.5299978 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $13.008 per share. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 158.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

